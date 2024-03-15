Bajaj, Piramal, Edelweiss, Muthoot purchased electoral bonds worth Rs 87 crore

New Delhi: Financial services firms like Bajaj Finance, Piramal Enterprises, and Edelweiss Group together purchased electoral bonds worth Rs 87 crore between April 1, 2019 and January 2024.

Piramal Enterprises, PHL Finvest Pvt Ltd and Piramal Capital and Housing Finance bought bonds worth Rs 60 crore during the period.

It was followed by three entities of Edelweiss Group, subscribing to Rs 4 crore bonds, while Bajaj Finance purchased bonds worth Rs 20 crore, as per the details published by the Election Commission of India on Thursday evening.