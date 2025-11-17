Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Bangladesh asks India to hand over Sheikh Hasina, former minister Kamal

Dhaka said New Delhi was obliged to do so under an extradition treaty.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 12:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2025, 12:21 IST
India NewsWorld newsBangladeshExtraditionSheikh Hasina

Follow us on :

Follow Us