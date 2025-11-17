<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bangladesh">Bangladesh</a> urged India on Monday to extradite former Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sheikh-hasina">Sheikh Hasina</a> and former interior minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal after both were sentenced to death for their role in the crackdown against a student uprising last year.</p>.Dhaka under tight security ahead of tribunal verdict against ex-PM Sheikh Hasina.<p>Dhaka said <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">New Delhi</a> was obliged to do so under an extradition treaty. Hasina, who fled after violent student protests last year, has been in India ever since.</p>