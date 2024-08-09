Bangladesh crisis: Amit Shah announces panel to monitor border situation, ensure safety of Hindus

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday announced that in the wake of the ongoing civil unrest situation in Bangladesh, the Modi government in the Centre has formed a committee to monitor current situation along the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB).
The Union minister shared the information on his X handle.
"The committee will maintain communication channels with their counterpart authorities in Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals, Hindus, and other minority communities living there," he said.
The committee will be headed by the ADG, Border Security Force of the Eastern Command.
Published 09 August 2024, 09:44 IST