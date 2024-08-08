Home
Bangladesh crisis: Owaisi expresses concern over reports of minorities being attacked

A number of Hindu temples, households and businesses were vandalised, women assaulted and at least two Hindu leaders affiliated with the Awami League party that is headed by Hasina were killed
PTI
Last Updated : 08 August 2024, 14:05 IST

New Delhi: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday expressed concern over reports of minorities being attacked in Bangladesh and demanded that authorities in that country ensure their protection.

At least 232 people were killed in Bangladesh in incidents of violence that erupted after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government on Monday, according to a media report on Thursday, taking the death toll to 560 since the anti-quota protests first started in mid-July.

A number of Hindu temples, households and businesses were vandalised, women assaulted and at least two Hindu leaders affiliated with the Awami League party that is headed by Hasina were killed in the violence in Bangladesh after she fled the country, according to two community leaders in Dhaka.

In a post on X, Owaisi said, "The reports of minorities being attacked in Bangladesh are concerning. The government and authorities of Bangladesh have a duty under international law to protect the life, limb and property of minorities."

There are also reports that many from the country's majority community are protecting homes and places of worship of the minority communities, he noted, adding, "This should be the norm."

Published 08 August 2024, 14:05 IST
