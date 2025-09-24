Menu
india

Beant Singh killing: Supreme Court questions inordinate delay in deciding mercy plea of Balwant Singh Rajoana

On August 31, 1995, in a bomb blast, Beant Singh, along with 16 others, lost their lives, and a dozen others were injured.
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 12:18 IST
Published 24 September 2025, 12:18 IST
India News

