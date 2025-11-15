<p>Indian skipper <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shubman-gill">Shubman Gill </a>suffered a neck sprain and is being monitored by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bcci">Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI)</a> medical team. </p><p>Gill, retired hurt midway after slog-sweeping Simon Harmer for a boundary.</p><p>The Indian captain appeared to suffer a whiplash in the follow-through, clutching the nape of his neck before walking off grimacing. </p><p>The physio rushed in, and after a brief check, the opener walked off grimacing in discomfort.</p>.Gill admits to mental fatigue amid packed schedule, says managing workload still a learning curve.<p>"Shubman Gill has a neck spasm and is being monitored by the BCCI medical team," a BCCI release said.</p>.<p>The incident came in an eventful 35th over after the drinks break, where Harmer had moments earlier removed a well-set Washington Sundar for 29 off 82 balls with a classical off-spinner’s dismissal -- the ball drifting and turning away to take the outside edge for Aiden Markram at slip.</p><p>Gill faced just three balls before the injury forced him off the field.</p><p>"A call on his further participation in the first innings will be taken at a later stage," the BCCI statement added.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>