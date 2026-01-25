<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to take part in democratic processes, saying being a voter is not just a constitutional privilege, but an important duty that gives every citizen a voice in shaping India's future.</p>.<p>"Greetings on #NationalVotersDay. This day is about further deepening our faith in the democratic values of our nation," Modi said in a post on X.</p>.<p>He complimented all those associated with the Election Commission of India for their efforts to strengthen democratic processes.</p>.<p>"Being a voter is not just a constitutional privilege, but an important duty that gives every citizen a voice in shaping India's future," Modi said.</p>.'Has he ever made tea, moved around inside train': Mallikarjun Kharge slams chaiwala narrative as vote-garnering drama.<p>"Let us honour the spirit of our democracy by always taking part in democratic processes, thereby strengthening the foundations of a Viksit Bharat," the prime minister said.</p>.<p>National Voters' Day is celebrated annually in India on January 25 to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India. </p>