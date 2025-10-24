<p>Bob Rides, an app founded in 2025 by Jai Adithya Poorana, and Ansh Arora in Bengaluru, is a smart mobility aggregator app that claims to provide users an easy comparison between the prices of major ride-hailing platforms, like Ola, Uber, Namma Yatri, and Rapido, under one interface.</p><p>This app is said to help commuters by providing them an easy access to compare and book cheapest cabs, bikes, auto rides without the need of juggling through it. It recently got a technical grant of USD 250,000 from Microsoft to develop it further. The app seems to already have over 20,000 downloads since September, and approximately 9,000 active users across Indian cities. </p>.<p>Bob Ride's founder Jai Adithya, a 22-year old boy, comes from Bengaluru and has completed his bachelor's degree last year from Christ University. His daily struggle while going to the college gave a birth to this startup idea. </p>.At least 20 feared dead in horrific bus fire mishap on Kurnool highway.<p>"We've made this for people who are tired of checking, re-checking, scanning, comparing, and finally booking a cab, auto, or bike ride. The urban dweller has optimized everything for speed and convenience. Bob is just that- a convenience you wish you had sooner," said Jai Adithya Poorana, founder and CEO of Bob, in an interview with <em>Startup Pedia</em>.</p><p>Hailing from a marketing and operations background, Jai approached his fellow Ansh Arora, a 23-year old, Co-founder of Bob, who is currently pursuing his master's degree from Christ University for the technical expertise. Reportedly, Ansh already holds an experience in handling technical projects and brought more than 1 crore in revenue.</p><p>Ansh and Jai made multiple iterations to the service, got tested by over 400 people and eventually got approved with the aligned feedbacks.</p><p>"With Bob, you get a ride, every single time," Jai affirms the users.</p>