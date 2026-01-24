<p>Mumbai: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Friday signaled the potential removal of additional 25 per cent tariffs on India following a sharp reduction in Indian imports of Russian oil.</p><p>Trade tensions escalated in August when US President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent, including a 25 per cent levy in response to India's imports of Russian crude.</p>.24 phones, 12 gold chains of attendees stolen during Travis Scott's Mumbai concert.<p>"Indian purchases by their refineries of Russian oil have collapsed. So that is a success. The tariffs are still on, 25 per cent tariffs for Russian oil are still on. I would imagine there is a path to take them off," Bessent said in an interview with Politico at the World Economic Forum.</p><p>India's Russian oil imports in December dropped to their lowest in two years, lifting OPEC's share of Indian oil imports to an 11-month high, Reuters reported on Friday, citing trade data.</p><p>Bessent's remarks came amid heightened pressure from Trump, who earlier warned that tariffs could increase further unless India curtails its Russian oil purchases.</p>