Bessent hints at possible US tariff relief for India as Russian oil imports drop

India's Russian oil imports in December dropped to ‍their lowest in two years, lifting OPEC's share of Indian oil imports to an 11-month high, Reuters reported on Friday, citing trade data.
Last Updated : 24 January 2026, 11:05 IST
Published 24 January 2026, 11:05 IST
India NewsWorld newsUSDonald TrumpTariff

