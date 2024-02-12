JOIN US
Homeindia

LIVE
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Updates: Rahul Gandhi stresses on caste census, dalit, minority representation during the public address

Hello readers! In a journey from Manipur to Maharashtra, on the 30th day of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Rahul Gandhi is in Chhattisgarh's Korba. The rally has resumed starting with public address where Gandhi imphesized on caste census and representation for minorities.
Last Updated 12 February 2024, 05:03 IST

Follow Us

04:5612 Feb 2024

During the public address Gandhi stressed on caste census for equal representation of minorities and economic injustice by centre

04:3112 Feb 2024

Rahul Gandhi in his public address slams government's ST-SC, minority, dalit, adivasi qouta in big companies

Gandhi went on slamming centre's agniveer yogna (Agnipath Scheme).

04:0412 Feb 2024

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumes from Korba, Chhattisgarh

03:5412 Feb 2024

Addressing a gathering in Kevdabadi Chowk in Raigarh on Sunday, Gandhi said his party wants a 'Hindustan for the future generation where hatred and violence does not exist."

"At present, hatred and violence is being spread in every corner of the country. Some say they don't like others on the basis of their language, some say they don't like others on the basis of the states they belong to. Such thoughts will weaken the country," he said.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh are spreading hatred, while love is in the DNA of this country. In this country, people belonging to different faiths and having different thoughts live together peacefully with love," Gandhi asserted.

02:1812 Feb 2024

Yatra's schedule for February 12

02:1812 Feb 2024

After taking on on Modi Government’s 'Dus Saal Anyay-Kaal' in a massive public address in a Sakti, Chhattisgarh, the Gandhi scion resumes his Yatra from Korba. 

(Published 12 February 2024, 03:54 IST)
