Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Updates: Rahul Gandhi stresses on caste census, dalit, minority representation during the public address
Hello readers! In a journey from Manipur to Maharashtra, on the 30th day of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Rahul Gandhi is in Chhattisgarh's Korba. The rally has resumed starting with public address where Gandhi imphesized on caste census and representation for minorities.
During the public address Gandhi stressed on caste census for equal representation of minorities and economic injustice by centre
Rahul Gandhi in his public address slams government's ST-SC, minority, dalit, adivasi qouta in big companies
Gandhi went on slamming centre's agniveer yogna (Agnipath Scheme).
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumes from Korba, Chhattisgarh
Addressing a gathering in Kevdabadi Chowk in Raigarh on Sunday, Gandhi said his party wants a 'Hindustan for the future generation where hatred and violence does not exist."
"At present, hatred and violence is being spread in every corner of the country. Some say they don't like others on the basis of their language, some say they don't like others on the basis of the states they belong to. Such thoughts will weaken the country," he said.
"The Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh are spreading hatred, while love is in the DNA of this country. In this country, people belonging to different faiths and having different thoughts live together peacefully with love," Gandhi asserted.
Yatra's schedule for February 12
After taking on on Modi Government’s 'Dus Saal Anyay-Kaal' in a massive public address in a Sakti, Chhattisgarh, the Gandhi scion resumes his Yatra from Korba.
