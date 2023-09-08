Bharat? Lots in a name

The word Bharat on an official government invitation has triggered speculation that a name change is in the offing.
Information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur has dismissed the rumours that the government is planning to drop the name India.
Many believe the Modi government is trying to counter a combined opposition alliance, which calls itself I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), by invoking an alternative name.
The Constitution begins with the line, “India, that is Bharat, shall be a union of states.”
Author and historian Anirudh Kanisetti feels that the name is in line with the government’s agenda of ‘historical revisionism’.
“Yes, certainly there are some texts that refer to parts of the subcontinent as Bharat. But in Buddhist texts, other names are used, such as Jambudvipa. Also, Bharat and Bharatavarsha have north Indian roots. The ancient names for south India were different and range from Kuntala to Dakshinapatha.”
‘Loss of democracy"
Vinay Sreenivasa, advocate and activist, wonders who took the decision of using Bharat on the invitation. “We have never heard it being used in official correspondence in English. It cannot be randomly decided,” he says. He adds that it is “symptomatic of loss of democracy” and labels it “democratic backsliding”.
Identity question
According to a professor of law at a prominent city college, a change would impact the identity of not just India but also our neighbouring countries.
“As we are aware, India comes from ‘Sindhu’ which represents (the river) Indus. It’s not just an identity for us, but the name India has influenced many countries and regions too,” she says.
She cites the example of China, West Indies and Indonesia. “China means east, that is east of India. West Indies and Indonesia too were influenced by India and the grandeur of the name it represents. It has as much a traditional connection as Bharat,” she tells Metrolife.
Wrong priorities
The government’s priorities are out of order, believes Maitreyi Krishnan, Karnataka State Committee Member, All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU).
She says the government is doing little about unemployment, price rise and hate crime. “Anything the government does should be in response to the country’s needs,” she says.
‘Already in use’
Advocate Prasanna Kumar favours a change. He reasons that it is nothing new as the name is routinely used in Indian languages. “Even in Article 1 of the Constitution, it says, ‘India, that is Bharat, shall be a union of states’. The Indian Penal Code in Kannada is Bharatiya Danda Samhite. I think it makes no difference,” he explains.
“On the positive side, I think it’s good we have started expressing ourselves in a language that is not English. On the negative side, it will be a logistical headache,” he adds.
WHAT HAPPENED
Earlier this week, an invite sent from President Droupadi Murmu’s office for a dinner she was hosting went viral. It referred to her as ‘President of Bharat’. The dinner is being held on the sidelines of the G20 summit scheduled for September 9 and 10 in New Delhi. Later, an official note about Narendra Modi’s forthcoming visit to Indonesia, with the words ‘Prime Minister of Bharat’, added to the speculation. A report says Pakistan may stake claim to the name of India, on the grounds that the river Indus is in that country, if India drops the name at the UN and chooses to call itself Bharat.