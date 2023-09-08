Bharat? Lots in a name

WHAT HAPPENED

Earlier this week, an invite sent from President Droupadi Murmu’s office for a dinner she was hosting went viral. It referred to her as ‘President of Bharat’. The dinner is being held on the sidelines of the G20 summit scheduled for September 9 and 10 in New Delhi. Later, an official note about Narendra Modi’s forthcoming visit to Indonesia, with the words ‘Prime Minister of Bharat’, added to the speculation. A report says Pakistan may stake claim to the name of India, on the grounds that the river Indus is in that country, if India drops the name at the UN and chooses to call itself Bharat.