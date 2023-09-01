Bhima Koregaon case: SC expresses reservation on order to put Gautam Navlakha under house arrest

The Supreme Court on Friday expressed its reservation on its previous order allowing a Bhima Koregaon case accused to be put under house arrest, observing that it might set a wrong precedent.

On November 10, 2022, a top court's bench led by Justice K M Joseph (since retired) had allowed activist Gautam Navlakha to be placed under house arrest after considering deteriorating health of the 70-year-old person.

As NIA led by Additional Solicitor General S V Raju contended it was an unusual order, a bench of Justices M M Sundresh and J B Pardiwala said, "Prima facie we have our reservations, but a lengthy order has been passed."

"Without going into the merits of the case, this might set a wrong precedent," the bench added in oral remarks.

The court said his plea might have merit, but to facilitate this could create wrong precedent.

Raju said Navlakha is on house arrest, which was "unwarranted, as it was initially granted on health grounds. He said Navlakha is required to pay Rs 1 crore for security and surveillance.

Navlakha's counsel senior advocate Nithya Ramakrishnan contested the submission with regard to calculation of the charge. She said a sum of Rs 8 lakh has already been deposited.

The court deferred the matter regarding shifting of Navlakha to some other place for eight weeks.