Bhutanese prime minister to visit India from Nov 24-26

<p>New Delhi: Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay is scheduled to undertake a three-day visit to India starting Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs has said.</p>.<p>The MEA shared a brief itinerary of his upcoming visit on Friday.</p>.<p>Bhutanese Prime Minister Tobgay had visited India in March, his first foreign trip after assuming the charge of the top office in January.</p>.<p>According to the advisory issued by the MEA, the "visit of H.E. Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan to India" will be from November 24-26.</p>.<p>Tobgay is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on Sunday.</p>.<p>On Monday, he will take part in a programme in Delhi and depart on Tuesday afternoon. </p>