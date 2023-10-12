Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

8-year-old girl, mother among Bihar train accident victims

The eight-year-old girl has been identified as Akriti Bhandari and her mother Usha Bhandari (37). The girl's father, who was also travelling with them, survived the accident.
Last Updated 12 October 2023, 09:25 IST

Follow Us

An eight-year-old girl and her mother who were travelling to Assam were among the four passengers who died in the train derailment near Buxar in Bihar, a railway official said.

The eight-year-old girl has been identified as Akriti Bhandari and her mother Usha Bhandari (37). The girl's father, who was also travelling with them, survived the accident.

Narendra Kumar from Rajasthan and Abu Zayed (27) from Purnia were the other two who lost their lives when the 12506 North East Express derailed near Raghunathpur in Buxar district on Wednesday night.

Zayed's friend, who was travelling with him, survived the accident.

Apart from the four dead, several people were injured when 23 coaches of the train, on the way to Assam from Delhi, derailed near the Raghunathpur station.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 October 2023, 09:25 IST)
Train accidentIndia NewsAccidentBiharDerail

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT