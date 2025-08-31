Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

After Maharashtra, will women voters emerge as game changers in Bihar Assembly elections?

The scheme, called Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojna, is primarily meant to woo women in Bihar who precisely outnumber men in the voters’ list.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 11:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 August 2025, 11:18 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsBihar

Follow us on :

Follow Us