india bihar

Amid political storm in Bihar, RJD meet under way

Incidentally, the RJD is the largest alliance partner in the Mahagathbandhan which includes Congress and three Left parties and falls eight members short of majority in the assembly in the event of Kumar's JD(U) pulling out.
Last Updated 27 January 2024, 09:13 IST

Patna: RJD leaders in Bihar on Saturday gathered at party president Lalu Prasad's home here amid fears that the party might be ditched by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Besides Prasad, his son Tejashwi Yadav, who is the Deputy CM, and wife Rabri Devi, a former chief minister, were present at the meeting attended by senior leaders, including members of the state legislature.

The ruling Mahagathbandhan in Bihar appeared to be on tenterhooks amid strong indications that chief minister Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) president, may do yet another volte-face and return to the BJP-led NDA.

(Published 27 January 2024, 09:13 IST)
Indian Politics Bihar RJD JD(U)

