'Bharat Ratna for CM Nitish Kumar' posters put up outside JD(U) party office in Patna

The news has drawn criticism from social media users.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 05:46 IST

Comments

The news has drawn criticism from social media users, with one saying, "Want #bharatratan for changing his alliance to retain CM chair and the record collapsing of bridges in his state."

Kumar is currently under pressure after political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor on Wednesday announced the launch of his political outfit Jan Suraaj Party, a much-anticipated move by which he hopes to take the political landscape in Bihar by storm.

With PTI inputs

More to follow....

Published 05 October 2024, 05:46 IST
