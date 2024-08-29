Bihar: 14 IAS officers transferred, another 11 await postings

The notification from GAD also includes other significant appointments: Yatendra Kumar Pal, currently Rohtas city commissioner, has been appointed as Saran DDC; Ara DDC Vikram Veerkar is now the Muzaffarpur city commissioner; Saran DDC Priyanka Rani will take on the role of Nawada DDC; Nawada DDC Deepak Kumar Mishra has been appointed as Nalanda city commissioner and Shreshta Anupam from the 2020 batch will become the new Muzaffarpur DDC.