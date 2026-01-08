<p>Mangaluru: A man with multiple criminal cases has been externed from Dakshina Kannada district to Chikkamagaluru district.</p><p>Abdul Khader alias Shoukath, a resident of Vittal Kasaba village in Bantwal taluk, falling under the jurisdiction of Vittal Police Station is the man externed. He has three criminal cases registered against him, comprising charges of assault, rioting and offences under the NDPS Act.</p>.Karnataka man sentenced to 3 years imprisonment for sexually harassing woman.<p>Based on a report submitted by the Vittal Police, the Assistant Commissioner and Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Mangaluru, issued an order externing him from Dakshina Kannada district to the limits of Mudigere Police Station in Chikkamagaluru district.</p><p>Following the order, the accused was escorted by police and sent to Mudigere Police Station on Thursday. </p>