Bihar: Case filed after govt counsel alleges threat call from Pakistan

Amrendra Kumar Amar received the call on WhatsApp from a Pakistan-registered number at 11.28 am, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 September 2024, 17:04 IST

Begusari: A case was lodged in Bihar's Begusarai district on Friday after a central government standing counsel alleged that he received a call from Pakistan, threatening him, police said.

The caller threatened him and also used expletives against Union Minister Giriraj Singh, they added.

Kumar is close to Singh and is also the in-charge of BJP's Khagaria district unit.

A police team immediately reached Kumar's house after he filed a complaint regarding it, officials said.

The caller was also talking about the arrest of some person, police said, adding that a case of criminal intimidation was lodged and an investigation was underway.

India NewsPakistanBihar

