Bihar CM Nitish Kumar transfers Rs 225.25 crore to bank accounts of flood-hit families

<p>Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday transferred Rs 225.25 crore flood relief money to 3,21,792 families through direct benefit transfer (DBT).</p>.<p>This is a part of the government's effort to support flood-affected families, as the state has been hit by flash floods twice, affecting over 45 lakh people.</p>.<p>Last week, Kumar started transferring Rs 7,000 each to flood-affected families. The state government has so far disbursed Rs 532.22 crore for flood-affected families, including Thursday's amount.</p>.<p>In addition to this, the state government announced that Rs 590 crore would soon be transferred to farmers whose crops were damaged in both rounds of flooding.</p>.<p>More than 30 out of 38 districts in Bihar have been impacted by the floods since last month.</p>.<p>The first phase, caused by a rise in the Ganga river's water level, affected 28.34 lakh people, while the second phase, triggered by water discharge from rivers in Nepal, affected another 16.68 lakh people.</p>.<p>Crop losses have been significant, with an estimated Rs 229 crore in losses from the first phase and Rs 261 crore from the second.</p>.<p>In a related development, a meeting in New Delhi, chaired by Debashree Mukherjee (Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti) and attended by top Bihar officials, focused on flood mitigation measures and the Kosi-Mechi Link project, which is vital for flood control, irrigation, and water supply in rural areas.</p>.<p>The meeting also discussed other key projects, including the Indrapuri Reservoir and the Tilaiya-Dhadhar Diversion Scheme. </p>