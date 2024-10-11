Home
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar transfers Rs 225.25 crore to bank accounts of flood-hit families

Last week, Kumar started transferring Rs 7,000 each to flood-affected families. The state government has so far disbursed Rs 532.22 crore for flood-affected families, including Thursday's amount.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 19:55 IST

India NewsNitish KumarBihar

