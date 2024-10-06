Bihar: Eight arrested in Muzaffarpur in connection with flood-related protest

<p>Muzaffarpur (Bihar): Bihar Police on Sunday arrested eight persons for posing as flood victims and allegedly throwing stones at security personnel during a protest in Muzaffarpur district, resulting in injuries to several officers.</p><p>Shahriyar Akhtar, assistant superintendent of police (ASP-East) in Muzaffarpur, said a case has been registered regarding the incident that took place in Aurai within the district on Friday.</p><p>The case includes charges against more than 100 unidentified people, in addition to the 20 whose identities are known, including the eight who were arrested.</p>.10 children drown while bathing in Bihar's Rohtas, Katihar.<p>The protests erupted when flood-hit residents expressed their frustration over the district administration's relief efforts. They blocked the Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi national highway for several hours and burned tyres on it, police said.</p><p>"Police arrived at the scene to clear the highway, using mild force to disperse the protestors," said Vidya Saga, Rural SP (Muzaffarpur).</p><p>The SP denied reports that police fired in the air to disperse the crowd, explaining that the situation escalated when some people began pelting stones at the officers.</p><p>Speaking to PTI on Sunday, Akhtar said, "Those who have been arrested are not flood victims, they are anti-social elements who instigated the protest. These persons pelted stones at policemen, causing injuries to 3-4 officers. We have identified and arrested eight out of the 20 accused." Additionally, a case has been registered against more than 100 unidentified people based on a complaint filed by the magistrate present at the scene. </p>