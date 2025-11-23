Menu
Bihar government council to appoint convenors in all 38 districts to promote 'Sanatan Dharma'

The council, which comes under the Law Department of the Bihar government, maintains the records of assets of registered temples, mutts and trusts in the state and also supervises their activities.
Last Updated : 23 November 2025, 09:11 IST
Published 23 November 2025
