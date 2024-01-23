Bihar Governor releases special postal cover on Ram temple in Ayodhya

Releasing the special cover at a function in Raj Bhavan on Monday, Arlekar said, "The country has witnessed a historic moment today, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. It is a privilege for me to release the special cover on Prabhu Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple today."

Speaking at the function, Chief Postmaster General, Bihar Circle, Anil Kumar said this special cover is dedicated to Lord Ram's visit to Bihar.