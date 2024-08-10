Bihar govt to launch 'Har Ghar Tiranga campaign' from Aug 12

Talking to PTI on Saturday, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, who also holds the portfolio of Art, Culture and Youth Affairs department, said, "The state has decided to launch a state-wide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign from August 12. The idea behind the campaign is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag." The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign that started under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The Union Ministry of Culture is the nodal ministry for Har Ghar Tiranga.