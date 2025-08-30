Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India will not bow down and appear weak in trade deal: Piyush Goyal

Speaking at the curtain raiser event of Bharat Buildcon, the minister said the government would provide all support to industry in managing foreign trade-related stress.
Last Updated : 29 August 2025, 22:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 August 2025, 22:02 IST
India NewsPiyush Goyal

Follow us on :

Follow Us