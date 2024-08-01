Bihar IAS officer Sanjeev Hans transferred after ED action

Patna: The Bihar government on Thursday divested IAS officer Sanjeev Hans of the charge of principal secretary of Energy Department, days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated an investigation against him.

Hans, also the CMD of Bihar State Power Holding Company Ltd, was shifted to the General Administration Department (GAD), according to a notification.

IAS officer Sandeep Poundrik, the additional chief secretary of the Industry Department, was given the additional charge of the posts held by Hans.