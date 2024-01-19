Bihar Pollution Control Board to issue notice to 4737 healthcare facilities for violating waste disposal norms

"The BSPCB is in the process of sending proposed closure direction to 4737 private healthcare facilities/centres in the state as they have failed to comply with the laid down norms for bio-medical waste disposal," Shukla told PTI.

Samastipur district (418) tops the list of such healthcare centres, followed by West Champaran (389), Vaishali (373), Saran (260), Siwan (253), Gaya (157) and Patna (115).

"Bio-medical waste means any waste, which is generated during the diagnosis, treatment or immunization of human beings or animals or research activities pertaining thereto or in the production or testing of biological or in health camps," said the Chairman.

Of these 4737 private healthcare facilities, 915 centres are being issued closure notices.

"These 915 centres fail to adhere to the norms pertaining to the treatment of medical waste at Common Bio-medical Waste Treatment Facilities (CBWTF) in the state. Despite repeated reminders, these centres did not follow the norms", Shukla said.

A CBWTF is a set-up where biomedical waste from health care facilities is imparted necessary treatment to reduce adverse effects that it may pose on human health and the environment, the scientist explained.

District Magistrates concerned are also being informed by the BSPCB about the closure notices, he said.

These centres are located in Bhojpur, Buxar, Kaimur, Nalanda, Patna, Rohtas, Vaishali, Saran, West Chmaparan etc.

"The board keeps instructing hospitals, nursing homes and other medical establishments across the state to get their biomedical waste treated at authorised CBWTFs in Patna, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur and Gaya", the BSPCB added.