Bihar train accident updates: At least 4 dead, restoration work under way
At least four passengers died and 70 others injured when six coaches of the Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derailed near the Raghunathpur station in Bihar's Buxar district on Wednesday night. Track latest updates only with DH.
Last Updated 12 October 2023, 02:47 IST
Union Minister Ashwini Choubey inspects the restoration work and rescue operations
Special train carrying injured passengers reached Danapur earlier today
Restoration work is under way after 21 coaches of the North East Express train derailed at Raghunathpur station in Buxar last night
Visuals from Bihar train derailment
Chief Minister’s Office is closely monitoring the unfortunate derailment of Train Number 12506 in Raghunathpur and is in touch with the District authorities in Buxar & other agencies: CMO, Assam
(Published 12 October 2023, 02:22 IST)