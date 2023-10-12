Home
Homeindiabihar

LIVE
Bihar train accident updates: At least 4 dead, restoration work under way

At least four passengers died and 70 others injured when six coaches of the Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derailed near the Raghunathpur station in Bihar's Buxar district on Wednesday night. Track latest updates only with DH.
Last Updated 12 October 2023, 02:47 IST

02:3712 Oct 2023

Union Minister Ashwini Choubey inspects the restoration work and rescue operations

02:3512 Oct 2023

Special train carrying injured passengers reached Danapur earlier today

01:5112 Oct 2023

Restoration work is under way after 21 coaches of the North East Express train derailed at Raghunathpur station in Buxar last night

01:5112 Oct 2023

Visuals from Bihar train derailment

01:5112 Oct 2023

Chief Minister’s Office is closely monitoring the unfortunate derailment of Train Number 12506 in Raghunathpur and is in touch with the District authorities in Buxar & other agencies: CMO, Assam

(Published 12 October 2023, 02:22 IST)
