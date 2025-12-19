Menu
Opposition sits on overnight protest in Parliament against passage of G RAM G Bill

The Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill was passed by Parliament amid opposition's protests, with the Rajya Sabha giving it its nod post midnight.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 23:29 IST
Published 18 December 2025, 23:29 IST
