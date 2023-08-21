BJP MLC Hari Sahani new leader of oppn in Bihar legislative council

Hari Sahani’s elevation, which comes less than six months after Choudhary was made the state BJP president, marks yet another aggressive bid by the party to win over OBCs in a state, where it faces a stiff challenge from the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ that includes both Nitish Kumar and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, two of the most powerful leaders to have emerged from the Mandal churn.