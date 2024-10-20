Class 11 student beaten to death in Bihar school

<p>A class 11 student was beaten to death during a fight between two groups at a school in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, news agency <em>PTI</em> reported on Sunday. </p><p>According to Muzaffarpur Rural SP, Vidyasagar, the matter pertains to Turki High School and the cause of dispute between the two student groups was something minor. </p>.<p>"One group included the deceased Saurabh Kumar and his friends, while the other group had the accused. During the fight, one of the accused from the other group hit Saurabh on the head with a bamboo stick, causing injury, and he later died," the SP said. </p><p><em>More to follow....</em></p>