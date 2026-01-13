Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Congress staring at decimation in Bihar? Buzz abound over winning party MLAs switching sides

The claim by NDA got more teeth when Bihar Congress hosted a ‘Dahi-chura’ party on the eve of Makar Sankranti but not one of the six Congress MLAs attended the feast.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 12:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 January 2026, 12:59 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNDAJD(U)Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us