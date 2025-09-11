Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Countdown has begun: Rahul Gandhi slams NDA government in Bihar after police baton-charges protesters

Gandhi said that this time the youth of the state will show the government its real place, and the countdown has begun.
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 19:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 September 2025, 19:02 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsBiharNDA

Follow us on :

Follow Us