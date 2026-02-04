Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Economic Survey 2025-26 | 2,547 people died in disasters in Bihar in 2024-25, most due to drowning

The survey said the state's physiographic characteristics, shaped by its location, river systems, terrain and climatic conditions, make it highly susceptible to a wide range of hazards.
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 08:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 February 2026, 08:57 IST
India NewsBiharDrowningEconomic Survey

Follow us on :

Follow Us