Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Elderly man arrested for sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl in Bihar

The girl was playing outside her house when the accused allegedly lured her to an isolated place and sexually assaulted her.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 September 2024, 11:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Jehanabad: A 60-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in Bihar's Jehanabad district, police said on Sunday.

According to a complaint filed by the survivor's mother, the girl was playing outside her house in Supi in Tehta police station area on Saturday when the accused lured her to an isolated place and sexually assaulted her. He warned her against disclosing about the incident to anyone, a police statement said.

"When the victim returned home, she told her mother about the incident, following which her mother approached the police and filed the complaint," it said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered and the accused was arrested.

The police took the accused and the survivor to the district hospital for medical examination, it said, adding the matter is being investigated.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 September 2024, 11:42 IST
India NewsCrimeBihar

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT