JD(U) comes up with 'Tiger Zinda Hai' poster in Patna hailing Nitish

In response, senior JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar told PTI on Friday, "There is no doubt that the party's morale is high after JD(U)'s impressive performance in the Lok Sabha polls. The concept and ideas for such posters are generated by party workers, who then display them across the city."

"The JD(U)'s commendable performance underscores Nitish Kumar's popularity among voters. Prior to the declaration of the poll results, he faced political scrutiny for various reasons. However, it is now evident that he is the popular face of the NDA in Bihar," the JD(U) leader said.