Jitan Ram Manjhi's party insists on contesting Gaya Lok Sabha seat held by JD(U)

Manjhi's HAM and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha, are expected to be given one seat each.

Suman was asked about the party's claim on Gaya, which his father has unsuccessfully fought in the last two general elections. In 2014, when Manjhi was in the JD(U), he was the party's candidate from the reserved seat, but had finished third and lost his deposit.

The minister, who happens to be a native of Gaya district, replied, "Our party has built its cadre in many places, though obviously Gaya occupies a special place and it is a strong wish that a HAM worker be allowed to contest the seat."

Notably, Manjhi has, of late, been hinting that he was done with direct elections and wanted a more relaxed innings as a Rajya Sabha member or as a governor. This had led to speculations that Suman, who is set to get re-elected to the state legislative council, may give Lok Sabha polls a try.