Lok Sabha Polls 2024: PM Modi to address first election campaign in Bihar on April 4

Former deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "Be it the prime minister or any other leader, they will be on the campaign trail during polls. But the people of Bihar want to know what have they got in return for the enormous support they gave to NDA five years ago."

"In the last Lok Sabha polls, 39 out of the 40 seats in Bihar went to the NDA. But now the people feel they have been taken for a ride," alleged Yadav.

However, senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hit back, saying, "In his speech in Jamui tomorrow, the PM will enlist his achievements and share his vision for the future. On the other hand, the opposition has nothing to offer so it is busy heaping insults on Modi."

Notably, Jamui is among four Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, the other three being Aurangabad, Gaya and Nawada, which go to polls in the first phase on April 19.