NEET-UG paper leak: AIIMS Patna to hold meetings to take action against 4 arrested MBBS students

Pal said, "Soon after receiving confirmation from the CBI that all four MBBS students of AIIMS Patna have been arrested in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case, we called meetings of our academic and administrative committees to take appropriate action against them. The process has been initiated, and decisions regarding their actions will be made by tomorrow."

The CBI on Thursday arrested four MBBS students of AIIMS Patna as part of their investigation into the NEET-UG paper leak case.