New BJP working president Nitin Nabin may quit as MLA, become Rajya Sabha MP

Nitin Nabin, NDA sources averred, has been sounded for the Rajya Sabha berth from Bihar and is likely to quit as MLA at that time.
Last Updated : 21 December 2025, 10:57 IST
Published 21 December 2025, 10:57 IST
