<p>Patna: The BJP's top leadership is mulling over the proposal to elevate its newly-appointed national working president Nitin Nabin to the Rajya Sabha in April 2026. Nitin, who is presently a BJP MLA from Bankipur in Patna, was anointed to the top party post as a surprise choice last week.</p><p>Two days after taking over as the BJP national working president, and the one who is likely to replace party’s national president JP Nadda next month, Nitin had quit as a Cabinet Minister in the Nitish regime on December 16. Till then, the 45-year-old Nitin, who is also a five-term MLA, was Road Construction Minister in the Nitish Cabinet, besides holding additional charge of Urban Development Department.</p>.Contribute to strengthening BJP, country under PM Modi's leadership: Nitin Nabin to party workers.<p>Though Nitin has quit as a minister, he continues to be the BJP MLA. However, the saffron party now feels that Nitin, who will be the new BJP chief shortly, should play an active role in Centre’s politics and be a Member of Parliament. And what better way than becoming a member of the Upper House, keeping in precedence set by many BJP presidents who have been members of the Rajya Sabha while serving as the party chief.</p><p>RAJYA SABHA NUMBERS</p><p>Incidentally, five Rajya Sabha seats will fall vacant in Bihar in April 2026. Out of these five seats, two will fall vacant after the term of two RJD MPs Prem Gupta and Amarendra Dhari Singh is over, while the term of the other two JD (U) MPs – Harivansh (Deputy Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha) and Union Minister Ramnath Thakur will be over in the same period. The fifth seat to fall vacant is that of Upendra Kushwaha.</p><p>As per the electoral maths, support of at least 41 MLAs is required to become a Rajya Sabha member from Bihar (which has 243 MLAs in the Assembly). With the BJP bagging 89 seats in the recently-concluded Assembly polls, it will be cakewalk for at least two BJP candidates. Nitin Nabin, NDA sources averred, has been sounded for the Rajya Sabha berth from Bihar and is likely to quit as MLA at that time.</p><p>The JD (U), with 85 seats, can also romp home in two Rajya Sabha seats. However, the RJD, which has been restricted to 25 seats in the 243-member House, may not be able to field even one nominee. Even if it is assured of the combined strength of the 35 candidates of the Mahagatbandhan, it will be six short of the winning number. </p>