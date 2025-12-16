<p>Patna: A day after taking charge as the BJP national working president, Nitin Nabin on Tuesday submitted his resignation as a Minister in the Nitish Kumar Cabinet. Nitin was Bihar’s Road Construction Minister, besides holding the additional charge of Urban Development Department. </p><p>“I have submitted my resignation letter to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar,” said Nabin.</p><p>The 45-year-old, who is an Intermediate pass, has been a five-term MLA from Bihar and was the surprise choice for the BJP top post when he was elevated as the BJP national working president on Sunday. On Tuesday, he quit the Nitish Cabinet keeping in mind the principle of ‘one man one post’, although J P Nadda, whom he is likely to replace soon, is BJP national president as well as Union Health Minister. Nabin will, however, continue to be the BJP MLA from Bankipur in Patna.</p>.'What is this?': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pulls down newly-appointed doctor's hijab at govt event, stokes controversy.<p><strong>Accidental entry into politics</strong></p><p>First person from Bihar to be the youngest BJP chief at the age of 45, Nabin’s entry into politics was an accidental one. He had to contest an Assembly by-election in 2006 at the age of 26, a year after Nitish rose to power in November 2005, following his father Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha’s untimely death. His father was a BJP veteran having won from Patna West constituency multiple times.</p><p>Following his victory in the 2006 bypolls, Nitin Nabin never lost an election from his constituency Bankipur (which was renamed after delimitation in 2008) and won another four consecutive polls in 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025. While in 2020, he defeated Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha from Bankipur, in 2025, he defeated RJD’s Rekah Kumari by over 51000 votes.</p><p>In the previous regime too, Nitin Nabin was Road Construction Minister, but kept a low profile, unlike other BJP seniors Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha (both Deputy CMs) and the outgoing Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal.</p><p>His organisational capabilities were appreciated when he, as party’s in-charge of Chhattisgarh, ensured BJP win in the Congress-ruled State. Earlier, he also served as Bihar BJP’s Yuva Morcha president.</p>