Nitin Nabin resigns from Nitish Kumar cabinet after being appointed as BJP national working president

On Tuesday, Nabin quit the Nitish Cabinet keeping in mind the principle of ‘one man one post’.
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 12:18 IST
Published 16 December 2025, 12:18 IST
