Nitish Kumar, Lalan Singh attend JD(U) office-bearers meeting

New Delhi: Amid reports of leadership change, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday participated in the Janata Dal (United) office-bearer's meeting in Delhi on Thursday a day ahead of the crucial meeting of the party's national council.
In an apparent show of unity in the party's top echelons, Kumar arrived at the party headquarters with the current President and MP Lalan Singh. Earlier in the day, Singh while speaking to reporters brushed aside reports of his resignation as party chief.
“I will consult you (media) if I have to resign,” Singh told reporters earlier in the day before he had a one-on-one meeting with the Bihar CM.
The recent reports of change in guard in JD(U) have been triggered by Singh’s growing proximity to Lalu Yadav’s RJD, the dominant partner in the Bihar alliance government.
With the organisational rejig, Nitish Kumar is also seeking to tighten his grip on the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Speaking to reporters after the office bearers meeting, party leader KC Tyagi sought to downplay the rift within the party.
“The executive and council will discuss the current political situation and we will brief you on the political resolutions passed in the meetings,” Tyagi said.
Tyagi also dismissed reports that the party is considering a return to the NDA.
“We are not joining the NDA,” he clarified.
The council is the highest decision-making body of the party and its meeting is called to ratify important political decisions.