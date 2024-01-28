Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for the ninth time, says coalition with BJP 'here to stay'

BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday described Kumar as a "natural alliance partner", expressing happiness over his return to the NDA.

Addressing a press conference after Kumar's swearing in, Nadda said, "The people of Bihar had given the mandate in the last assembly polls to our natural alliance with Nitish Kumar. We are happy to have him back. Bihar has enjoyed stability whenever we have shared power. Things have looked up, be it infrastructure or law and order."

Sources in the JD(U) said that a voter survey did not show Nitish Kumar’s prospects alone favourably, and that the chief minister moving to the Centre post the Lok Sabha elections could not be ruled out.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 17 seats and the JDU 16 with both parties fighting the elections as part of the NDA. The Lok Janshakti Party won 6 seats and the Congress 1.

National General Secretary of BJP OBC Morcha Nikhil Anand said that the Rashtriya Janata Dal was responsible. “RJD had borrowed power and had become a victim of excessive ambition, and as a result, INDI Alliance became a victim of Lalu ji’s personal ambitions. One must remember that Lalu ji had not allowed Mulayam Singh Yadav ji to become PM twice in his selfishness, and this time, since his demands to have his son Tejaswi become the CM was unfulfilled, he did not let Nitish Kumar become the convenor, derailing the Alliance,” Anand said.

The development, coming ahead of the Bharat Jodo Yatra entering Kishanganj on Monday, will play spoilsport to the Congress. Nitish Kumar was set to attend the rally in Purnia on January 30. The possibility of Tejashwi Yadav also joining the rally is slim, with the Enforcement Directorate issuing him summons on the very day.