Nitish Kumar's BJP switch sparks meme fest

Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar chief minister on Sunday for the ninth time. Kumar switched his political loyalties for the fifth time in nine years by returning to the BJP-led NDA alliance 18 months after he left it.
Kumar was adamant on not returning to the NDA alliance again. When he left the alliance, he said he would 'rather die than come back to NDA'. His shifting political loyalties were criticised by various I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders who compared Kumar's traits to that of a chameleon.
Kumar shift not only triggered political uproar, but also sparked a meme fest on the internet.
Amidst all the intense political criticisms, let's take a look at people's reactions and some of the memes they made.
Nitish Kumar's run as chief minister
Irrespective of the party Nitish Kumar switches to, his reign as chief minister does not seem to end. A user made the same observation through the following meme.
Nitish's switch suspense
Prior to Kumar's official announcement, suspension about his shift created confusion about his loyalties. A user took inspiration from the confusion and made this meme.
Nitish Kumar: The movie
Another user drew a comparison between Nitish's switch and Bollywood movie titles, the user wrote different movie titles with the the Janata Dal (United) president metaphorically being a movie.
Kumar's hop habit
Many users made memes referring to the leader's habit of hopping to different parties in limited time frame. Following are some memes pointing to Kumar's frequent switches.
Oath taking ceremony
Some users commented on Kumar's record ninth oath taking pointing it out that the leader takes oath often owing to his switches.