Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

No realignment with Nitish Kumar, his time is up: Tejashwi Yadav

Yadav noted that the BJP, which now does not have a majority in Lok Sabha, was "dependent" on JD(U) to hold on to power.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 12:47 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 12:47 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsBiharPatnaTejashwi Yadav

Follow us on :

Follow Us