<p>Patna: ‘Oh God, you are so merciless...why did you do this to her’, tweeted Mohit Manna, a former batchmate of Manisha Thapa, the air-hostess of the ill-fated Air India which crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday.</p><p>A condolence meeting was held on Saturday morning on the campus of St Xavier’s College of Management in Patna to pay tributes to Manisha, one of its alumna, who lost her life in the Ahmedabad crash. </p><p>“I can’t remember one instance where she was angry or spoke harshly to anyone,” said Mohit, recalling his college days when he used to sit beside Manisha in the classroom.</p><p>Born in Patna, the 27-year-old Manisha completed her Bachelor in Business Economics (2014-17) from St Xavier’s College before joining the Indigo Airlines as the ground supporting staff. She later shifted to Akasa Air before eventually joining the prestigious Air India.</p>.Air India plane crash: Govt appoints high-level committee to probe incident, ascertain the 'root cause'.<p><strong>Last words</strong></p><p>Brilliant in academics and soft-spoken by nature, Manisha had called up her mother Laxmi Thapa, a home maker in Patna, on Thursday at 11 am saying she was leaving for London. </p><p>“I am leaving for duty. Goodbye. Take care,” she told her mother, who had no inkling these were the last words of her daughter.</p><p>St Xavier’s College on Saturday morning held a condolence meet to mourn the loss. A pall of gloom has already descended on the Jagdeo Path locality in Patna where Manisha’s parents - Raju Thapa (a police officer posted in Bihar’s Begusarai) and mother Laxmi stays with her younger brother Amit who is pursuing his studies.</p><p>“Her parents are presently in Ahmedabad for the DNA test to help identify Manisha,” said Manisha’s uncle Guddu, who is a havildar in the Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP).</p><p>“Originally, we are from Birat Nagar in Nepal. But Manisha was born and brought up in Patna as her father was in the Bihar police,” informed her uncle, adding that the entire city was shocked at the untimely loss of such a brilliant and cultured young girl.</p>