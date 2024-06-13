Orders to freeze bank accounts of varsities in Bihar revoked

In a missive to VCs of all state-run universities on Wednesday, Baidya Nath Yadav, Secretary (Education department), said, "The department has decided to withdraw its earlier orders of freezing accounts of various state-run universities... following the recent orders of the Patna High Court." The high court last month directed the department to take "no coercive action" against state universities and its officials till further order while directing that withholding salary of officials and freezing accounts of varsities "be kept in abeyance".