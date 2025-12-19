Menu
PDP leader Iltija Mufti lodges police complaint against Nitish Kumar for pulling woman's 'naqab'

However, there was no word from the police on whether an FIR has been registered against the JD-U chief.
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 09:56 IST
