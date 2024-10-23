Prashant Kishor changes candidates for two seats in Bihar bypolls

<p>Arrah, Bihar: With just a couple of days left for filing of nomination papers, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/prashant-kishor">Prashant Kishor</a>'s fledgling <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar/prashant-kishors-new-party-aims-for-equal-representation-from-different-social-groups-3163149">Jan Suraaj party</a> on Wednesday announced it was changing its candidates for two of the four assembly seats in Bihar where by-polls are scheduled.</p>.<p>At a press conference in Arrah, the headquarters of Bhojpur district, the party said social activist Kiran Singh will be contesting from Tarari, in place of Lieutenant General Shri Krishna Singh (Retd) a former Army Vice Chief whose candidature was <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar/bihar-prashant-kishor-names-ex-vice-chief-of-army-staff-as-tarari-bypoll-candidate-3234429">announced</a> with much fanfare last week.</p>.Prashant Kishor floats Jan Suraaj Party; names Manoj Bharti as working president.<p>The party also said Khilafat Hussain, an academician from Belaganj, was being replaced with Mohd Amjad, a former panchayat mukhiya.</p>.<p>The announcements were made in the presence of Kishor and the party's working president Manoj Bharti.</p>